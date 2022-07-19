PITTSBURGH – UPMC Health Plan recently announced that Rachelle Graham has been promoted to vice president, marketing and communications, UPMC Insurance Services Division.
As vice president, Graham is responsible for all marketing and communications strategies, development, and execution activities across the Insurance Services Division, including Workpartners and Community Care Behavioral Health Organization.
“With her experience across a variety of different health insurance products and her work in all corners of the state, Rachelle knows the type of information Pennsylvanians need to make informed decisions about their health care: clear, transparent, and easily understandable information about cost and quality,” said Diane Holder, President and CEO, UPMC Health Plan.
Graham joined UPMC Health Plan in 2016 as senior director of government products. In this role, she was responsible for the successful marketing of Medicare, Medicaid, and other government lines of business. She also managed provider, network, and multicultural communications.
In 2021, Graham was named associate vice president of marketing strategy and execution. In addition to maintaining her previous responsibilities, Graham assumed ownership of marketing and communications for member engagement and Workpartners.
Before joining UPMC Health Plan, Graham held senior marketing and operations roles for several Fortune 100 organizations, including several health care companies. She is also a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. (LPXXXIV), the leading leadership development organization in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.