STONEBORO – The Great Stoneboro Fair has received word that Marla Calico, president and CEO of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, will visit the fair on Sept. 4.
“In order to serve our members better, it is important that we visit during their fair-time whenever possible, Calico said. “This gives us an opportunity to see first-hand the unique programs and attractions the fair might have as well as to recognize the opportunities and/or challenges the organization might see ahead.”
In particular at the Great Stoneboro Fair, Calico said she is looking forward to seeing the 154th edition of the fair well as meeting members of the fair board.
According to Shirley McIntire, president of the Fair Board, a visit from the staff of the IAFE is quite prestigious in that the association has nearly 1,200 members worldwide so only a handful are visited in any given year.
“We are excited to show Ms. Calico the beautiful grounds of the fair,” McIntire said.
The Great Stoneboro Fair has been a member of the IAFE for many years. The association, based in Springfield, Mo., is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions. It represents and helps the evolving interests of those members through organizing meetings and conventions, distribution of print and digital publications, and curating an on-line repository of resource materials.
