Greenville Water Authority employee honored

GREENVILLE - On Dec. 15, the Pennsylvania Rural Water Association (PRWA) presented the 2022 “Water Operator of the Year” award to Elmer Nevin, the distribution foreman at Greenville Municipal Water Authority. This coveted award is presented to an operator of a water system who has shown dedication and perseverance to go above and beyond his or her job expectations. Nominations for the award, which is open to PRWA members all over the state, are made by industry peers. The winner is selected by the PRWA Board of Directors.
Nevin began his employment at the Greenville Municipal Water Authority in 2003 as a laborer. He was promoted to Distribution Foreman in 2016. Nevin oversees the distribution department, which monitors, maintains, and repairs the Authority’s assets that deliver water to the customer, including water lines, meters, and storage tanks. The distribution department employs three laborers, who are supervised by Nevin.
“Elmer is a tremendous asset to the Greenville Water Authority and the community as whole. It is directly as a result of his competence, sound judgement, and dogged determination that the people of Greenville have safe, reliable water.”, says Greenville Water Authority Manager Jessica Kent. “I know I can rely on Elmer to do whatever needs to be done, every time, and you just can’t find guys like that every day.”
