The second installment on Amish life in our area will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum, 111 College Avenue, Grove City.
This past spring, Dr. Kristen Park discussed, from a sociological point of view, the religious beliefs and lifestyles that evolved when the Old Order Amish settled in the United States.
The “standing room only” crowd’s enthusiastic response to the topic of our Amish neighbors prompted an invitation to Susan Hougelman, author of "The Simple Life," and owner of Simple Life Tours in New Wilmington, to be the first speaker of the fall speaker series.
Susie grew up in the Amish countryside of New Wilmington and was the former owner of The Tavern in New Wilmington. Having had many Amish neighbors over the years, she has forged a strong and respected relationship with the Old Order, and they not only welcome her into their homes as family but permit her to bring interested visitors into their homes as well. She’s able to tell the insider story.
"The Simple Life," which is available from Amazon, is a compilation of inspirational stories and photographs of the Amish people of Lawrence County and Susie will have copies available. Arrangements are in place to better facilitate a large crowd for this event, and there will be refreshments offered at the end of Susie’s presentation. Plan to be present for this "insider" look at everyday occurrences in Amish life. Bring questions; Susie will have the answers.
Two more speaker series presentations will occur this fall. At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Dr. Robert Hinds will present researching family ancestry. His workshop will follow on Oct. 10, 17, and 24, all at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for all three evenings, with seating limited to 25. Reservations are made by contacting volunteer genealogist, Cathy Coulter, at cathycoulter1@yahoo.com.
Finally, Joel Bigley will close the series at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 with a presentation about the history of Grove City residents’ military service. On that evening, area veterans are invited to attend as the new Veteran’s Room on the second floor of the building is dedicated. The second floor is handicapped accessible.
All are welcome to any and all events.
