GROVE CITY – The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum will open for its 25th season at noon April 11.
Staffed by all volunteers, this season showcases another remodeling project that took place while closed for the winter. Last year’s winter project was the remodeling of the lobby and library. This year, the restroom and handicapped entry were upgraded.
An anonymous donor, as well as Spiegel Flooring, Sandy Lake, donated the labor and materials for the restroom renovation. A crew is working on the development of a Children’s Room that will include a realistic dollhouse created by a Grove City resident and other historical toys, making a visit to the museum interesting for all ages.
The museum at 111 College Ave. welcomes visitors to the area, new transplants to Grove City, and those who have lived in the area for many years. There are 15 themed rooms, five exhibit areas, a reference and genealogical library, and one offsite exhibit area. Look for the historic Filer Cane display. Tickle those childhood memories in Grandma’s Kitchen. Learn more about the many mining communities that once surrounded the town.
April is volunteer month, and the GCHS volunteers are available froim 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Volunteers donate three hours of time per month, and training is thorough, so all volunteers feel extremely comfortable welcoming guests. Anyone interested in volunteering should call 724-458-1798.
