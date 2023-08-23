Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum will host Dr. Robert Hinds in a presentation on researching family history at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, and 24. The GCAHS is located at 111 College Ave., Grove City.
Hinds will cover an introduction to family history and the types of resources to help trace a family's ancestry. The workshops will provide participants with hands-on experience in building their own family history, learn where to start a search, how to find information, and evaluate, organize, and share that information.
Participants need to take their own laptop. Wi-Fi accessibility will be provided.
Seating is limited to 20 people, so pre-registration is necessary. Fee for all three nights is $25 and must be paid in advance.
Registration is now open. To register or for further information, contact Cathy Coulter at cathycoulter1@yahoo.com or the Historical Society at 724-458-1798.
