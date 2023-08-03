The Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City, invites the public to visit and view a shared exhibit of rare Shenango China pieces on loan from the Lawrence County Historical Society. This exhibit is available for viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until mid-December.
In May 2022, Grove City’s historical society joined an initiative called the Western PA Historical Coalition., a multi-county organization whose 15 participants include preservation groups from Mercer, Butler, Beaver, and Lawrence Counties. Participants have an opportunity to share ideas, contacts, research, and collections, and in only a little more than one year, many successful projects have developed from the resources of this group of dedicated volunteers.
One of those projects is the current shared exhibit available for the public to view free of charge in Grove City. On display is a prized collection of china pieces produced by the renowned Shenango China Corporation that once flourished in New Castle.
Although known to locals as simply "the pottery," this company started in 1901 and lasted through eight mergers with other companies until is closed in 1991. It provided table service pieces to kings and queens as well as many of U.S. presidents. In their heyday, the company produced ware for Theodore Haviland China Company of France and Rosenthal China of Germany.
At the same time, the Lawrence County Historical Society is displaying a collection of hammered aluminum pieces/hammered aluminum jewelry borrowed from the extensive collection housed in Grove City's John Sample Decorative Aluminum Heritage Center room. This treasure-trove curated locally is renowned for its representative pieces from all seven of the local aluminum craftsmen, a collection no other area historical society possesses.
