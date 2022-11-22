Grove City VFW Post 519 Commander Ben Lewis donated two $500 checks recently, one to Lakeview Helping Hands and the second to Grove City Food Pantry. Members of the post voted to assist local families needing food for their family gatherings. The group will also donate another $500 next month for both organizations and conduct fundraisers to assist those in need during the upcoming holiday season. "It is important to remind people that holidays are also about bringing joy to their families and others who may be less fortunate," said the post in a statement.
Grove City VFW Post 519 donates to local groups
