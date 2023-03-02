Hays Montgomery has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. With volunteer help from family, friends and fellow Scouts, Hays built two planter boxes and installed a rain water collection system at the 4th Avenue Community Garden. Hays worked in conjunction with Alexis Spence-Locke, development coordinator for Community Food Warehouse.
Having been a member of Cub Scout Pack 62 since kindergarten, Hays crossed over to Boy Scouts in 2016. He joined Troop 3, which is chartered by First Presbyterian Church of Sharon. Troop 3 is celebrating its 100th anniversary and Hays is the first Eagle Scout during this 100th year.
Hays has earned a total of 38 merit badges and has held several leadership positions including senior patrol leader, patrol leader and junior assistant Scoutmaster. Hays is a senior at Brookfield High School and plans to pursue a career as an electrician.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in Scouts, BSA, and is considered a great honor.
