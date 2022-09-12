September signals the beginning of another school year. It is also National Hunger Action Month.
Adequate nutrition is a basic building block for healthy children. Without it kids fall behind, struggle in school, and have higher rates of poor health outcomes.
Monday through Friday kids know they will at least have breakfast and lunch. But what about on the weekends?
This is where the Sharon Schools Back Pack Program comes in. Food is placed in a child’s back pack on Friday that will help him or her make it through to Monday.
The Back Pack Program is a three-way partnership between Sharon Schools, the Community Food Warehouse, and volunteers in the community. Sharon Schools signs the kids up. The Warehouse works with Feed America to purchase healthy, simple-to-prepare food. Volunteers pack the food into bags and raise money to buy the food. It’s a partnership that works well.
For the 2022-2023 school year we are anticipating 275 kids from the three Sharon Elementary Schools. The cost per child runs about $25/month, or $225/school year. The total for the year is about $62,000. That’s a lot of money to raise from our communities. But the cost of doing nothing is much higher.
In order to address this need, we are asking churches, service clubs, businesses, foundations, and concerned community members to work together to help feed our children.
If you would like to find out more, contact the Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, Chair of the Sharon Schools Back Pack Food Board, at 724-981-2211, ext. 2, or via email at pastor@1stpcs.org; or the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County at 724-981-0353.
Donations can be sent to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon, Attn. Back Pack, at 600 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146; or to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County at 109 South Sharpsville Ave.
If you would like to volunteer to help pack the food, contact the 1st Presbyterian Church at 724-981-2211, ext. 1, or via email at office@1stpcs.org.
Help out with the Sharon Schools Back Pack Program and help a child build a happier life!
