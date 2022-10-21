SHARON — Today marks the start of The Herald Good News Fund’s 30th annual drive, which will provide turkeys for Christmas to families who would otherwise be unable to afford such a holiday staple.
The fund is affiliated with the Community Foundation of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, created by local community leaders to benefit all of Mercer County. Because the foundation is tax-exempt, all donations are tax-deductible.
Donations will provide turkeys to local families through Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and its network of pantries. For the 2022 food drive, the Good News Fund has a goal of raising $20,000 to buy enough turkeys for distribution in the Mercer County area.
Turkeys will be purchased locally at D’Onofrio’s Food Center in Hermitage.
Throughout its history, the fund has garnered most of its contributions from thousands of local families, offices and businesses. Anyone wanting to make a tax-free contribution should make check payable to the “Good News Fund” and mail in care of The Herald, Box 51, Sharon 16146. Contributions may also be dropped off at The Herald’s office, 52 S. Dock St. in Sharon.
The fund also offers readers the option of making a donation in the name of a friend or family member as a holiday gift idea.
