Effective May 1, Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union's Hermitage branch, currently located at 559 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, will be operating from a temporary location at 568 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, (the former Famous Footwear location) until March 2024 to allow for new construction of the Hermitage building.
Also beginning May 1, all mail will be forwarded to the Sharon Credit Union branch located at 428 Sharpsville Ave., Sharon.
For any connectivity issues, which are expected, or questions and concerns, customers should call the Sharon office at 724-342-2246.
