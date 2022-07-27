A Hermitage native and her team have been awarded a $3 million grant to continue research in women’s health.
The National Institutes of Health awards academic institutions grants to help advance research relevant to the health of women through the Building Interdisciplinary Research Careers in Women’s Health Program.
Over the next 5 years, Hermitage native Dr. Cindy L. Amundsen, MD, Roy T. Parker Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Professor of Surgery at Duke University, Durham NC will lead a group of doctors and scientists pursuing advanced training in research that spans the entire spectrum of women’s health issues. This award will allow the program to support and expand the pool of physician leaders and researchers who will make contributions in research, clinical practice and patient education.
Dr. Amundsen received her medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and has been a urogynecologist for more than 20 years at Duke University. She has been an active researcher, mentor and clinician who specializes in treating women with urinary incontinence and pelvic floor disorders. This past year, she was awarded the Career Mentoring Award by the Duke School of Medicine
“I am very excited to receive this important grant which will enable me to provide opportunities for young physician scientists to engage in women’s health research and leverage their discoveries to improve the quality of healthcare for women,” Amundsen said.
Dr. Amundsen is the daughter of Inge Amundsen of Hermitage and the late Dr. S.W. Amundsen. She is a 1982 graduate of Hickory High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.