The 2023 Hibernians "Night of Irish Music” is Saturday evening (1-28-23) in The Corinthian Banquet Center, 47 Vine Ave., downtown Sharon. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music will be played from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians has organized this music event for more than 20 years. The group brings together the best local and regional Irish singers and musicians, some from as far away as Columbus, Ohio, to sing a variety of old Irish ballads and some newer songs.
Dancers from the Burke School of Irish Dance will also perform. Cynthia Kelleher will do face painting, and the Irish Design Center in Pittsburgh will be selling Irish-made items, including ceramics, jewelry, and clothing.
This event is family friendly and is free and open to the public. The AOH will accept monetary donations and non-perishable food items for the St. Joseph Food Pantry. Donations are encouraged, but not required.
Irish-style food and beverages will be sold by The Corinthian. No outside food or beverages permitted. Information: 724-866-2203.
