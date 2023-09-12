SHARON – Sharon Historical Society will share history of North Sharon and take visitors inside the former Westinghouse Electric Corp. factory during free history walks Saturday during WaterFire Sharon.
Identical tours will start at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. at St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church (the church with the gold, onion dome), 389 Clark St. The society advises attending the later two tours because the noon tour is expected to be crowded.
The tours will last about an hour and a half and involve walking more than a mile, including hilly and uneven terrain.
Stops will include the former Gamble Elementary School (now the Salvation Army) and its catwalk path; Oakwood Cemetery; the Ukrainian church; and past and present Sharpsville Avenue businesses and industries.
The tour will go inside the former Westinghouse plant, which once employed up to 10,000 people during its six decades of producing electrical transformers. The plant also made Navy torpedoes during World War II. Today, it’s being redeveloped as the Landing, with mixed uses ranging from steel galvanizing to an indoor, hydroponic lettuce and fish farm as well as artist studios and a tumbling gym.
Those on the tour will get a free, keepsake story and photo booklet, and booklets from past tours will be for sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.