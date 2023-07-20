SHARON – The Sharon Historical Society will offer free history walks Saturday during WaterFire Sharon. The tour this time will focus on the historic North Sharon neighborhood, an area with so much history it will take center stage for both the society’s July and September history walks.
Tour guides Brian Kepple and John Zavinski will lead groups throughout the neighborhood, offering interesting anecdotes of this area’s past, complemented with a free, collectible, glossy booklet of stories and photographs.
Stops include the Buhland Golf Course also known as “Dum Dum”; the former Thornton school; Thornton Hall Bowling Lanes; the North Sharon fire hall; Sharon Little League field; and the the now-gone trolley park, Dewey Park, and adjoining Deweyville neighborhood. The tour will pass several houses representing the rich mix of architectural styles found North Sharon.
The walks will last about an hour and a half over a walking course of about 1.5 miles of mixed terrain, often uneven.
The tours are free to the public and do not require reservations or tickets; donations will be accepted. The three, identical tours start at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Thornton Hall Bowling Lanes, 1208 Hall Ave., Sharon. Visitors should park in the covered parking area or on the north side of the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.