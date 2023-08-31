Honoring the mission - Grove City Historical Society celebrates 25 years

The Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum continued its year-long 25th anniversary celebration at a luncheon honoring its founders on Aug. 28 in the museum at 111 College Ave.
Grove City was founded in 1798, and in 1998, on the heels of Grove City’s bicentennial celebration, 13 citizens were interested in continuing to remember the history of the Grove City area, so they determined to hold a public meeting to seek out other interested citizens. Thirty-five people showed up, and 25 made a financial commitment to start a historical society. The borough weighed in with their support, and soon there was an organized group and a building. The rest of the story fills scrapbooks as, over the years, hard working volunteers bolstered by the financial support of memberships and early-on some grant money allowed the fulfillment of the dream of those 13 citizens.
Those founders still living were honored Monday for their insight and commitment to fulfilling not only a dream but a necessity – preserving the history, heritage, and supporting artifacts of the Grove City area.
Present during the luncheon, presided over by both the current President Kathy Jack and the first president from 1998, Mary “Skip” Sample, were representatives of Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50), who presented the historical society with a citation in honor of the work done not only to preserve history but to teach the history of the Grove City area, and a congratulatory letter coming from the Pennsylvania State Senate.
All are invited to visit the historical society from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The building will conclude its 2023 season on Dec. 16 and will re-open in April 2024. The last two events of the year-long 25th Anniversary celebration, which started in April 2023, will take place in April and May 2024 and will be announced closer to those dates.
