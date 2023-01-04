Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You might be inspired to dive into a DIY project today. Maybe there’s something old you want to make new.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You may prize your independence, but it doesn’t hurt to get a little support every now and then.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): This could be a good day to clean or organize your space. Clearing the clutter can be both relaxing and productive.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be inspired to revive an old idea or a creative project. It’s worth exploring.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): There’s no use staying stuck in the past. Learn from it so you don’t repeat it.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): There are some things worth saying and some things that aren’t. Think about the impact your words have.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Respect the time you need that is just for yourself. You should be entitled to it.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Be mindful of assigning yourself the responsibility of taking on someone else’s problems.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Spending time in the stillness or quiet could not only rejuvenate you, but it could also spark some new ideas for you, too.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You need some fun in your life. Reach out to a friend and have them join you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): People appreciate your vulnerability as much as they appreciate your strength. Your ability to express both is what makes you authentic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Adventure is calling. You might find something interesting to get into locally or by hitting the road.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You wear your heart on your sleeve. You’re full of passion and energy. You might even say that you’re the life of the party. You command attention.
All eyes are always on you. You’ve got a flair for style and creativity. You never copy what others do; you’re a true original.
You take risks, and you push the envelope. You dare to live life on your own terms. Hearing “no” is not an option.
You don’t give up easily, and because of that, you’re successful.
This year, listen to your intuition more.
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): If one door closes, another one will open. Don’t assume or expect the worst.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your sparkling presence may be hard for people to ignore today. This could pay off romantically professionally.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Having some proper alone time might be extra delicious today.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might know or have connections to someone who can assist you in bringing an idea to life.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A missed opportunity might come back around. Take advantage of it this time.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Knowing what you know now, what will you do differently? It’s time to put that knowledge into practice.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Get in some quality time with someone you love.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A partnership that you’ve invested in ends up paying off. Your hard work counts for something.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You need a break. Delegate some of your responsibilities. You’ll find that folks will be very helpful.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): An unexpected romance might develop. Meanwhile, traveling could reignite your creativity or forgotten passion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Someone you consider family may show up for you just when you need them. You are loved.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Talking to a friend or a beloved sibling could be very helpful, especially if you need some encouragement.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
Warmth and charm radiate from you. You’ve got an outgoing personality that draws people in. Your kindness and laughter can touch even the coldest of hearts. Your bold and daring attitude is also disarming. With the amount of heart and passion you put into the things you care about, it’s no wonder you’re a success. Your courage and inner strength are admirable, as is your brilliance and originality.
This year provides you the chance to improve your finances or make money in a more fulfilling way.
