Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.