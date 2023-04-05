Saturday, April 8, 2023
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Avoid rushing headfirst into anything. Wait it out for a little while, and then see how you feel. Slow and steady wins the race.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A friend could do something that bothers or upsets you. Speak to them about it. You should be able to work things out.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Avoid getting too caught up in what everyone else is doing. You probably have more important business to handle anyways.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): There’s only so many things you have control over. Focus on the stuff you actually have the power to fix or change. Let the rest work itself out.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): When it comes to fun and entertainment today, you might want to keep things simple or low-key. Don’t worry; you’re not missing out on anything.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might not want to be bothered with too many people. Spending time with family or those closest to you will likely be best.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Try not to overdo it with work or your responsibilities today. It may be necessary to tell some people “no” or that they’ll have to wait.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You don’t always have to spend money to have fun. Consider some other ways that you can enjoy yourself. Just spending time with a friend can be rejuvenating.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You could be feeling weighted down by family obligations. Do you need to exercise better boundaries? Perhaps you might need to have a heart-to-heart with someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): If you’re feeling low or rundown, look to the people within your support system for comfort or assistance. Make an effort to take care of yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): When thinking about helping others, give what you can, in whatever way that you can. The simplest show of support can make a huge difference.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Oftentimes it’s hard to make everyone happy. So make sure you prioritize what makes you happy instead. Money will soon come your way.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re the kind of person who always has a plan. You’re always focused on what’s in front of you; you never look back. Your spirit is resilient. You never run away from a challenge, and you frequently reach your goals because of all the work that you put in. You’re committed to winning as well as the people you love. In all that you do, you do it with integrity. Your words and your actions are always aligned. This year, you may need to challenge some of your long-held beliefs in favor of personal growth, rewarding experiences and new opportunities.
Sunday, April 9, 2023
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Fortune favors the bold, so go ahead and shoot for the moon today. A wild idea just might work.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A little faith can go a long way. With positive expectations, good things can happen. Keep your chin up!
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Support from friends is exactly what you need. Your community has your back. Don’t shut them out.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might be feeling great about the things you’ve been able to accomplish recently. The sky is the limit.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Expect a burst of creative inspiration. See where that inspiration takes you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your prayers may be answered when it comes to a pressing financial matter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): “Ask and you’ll receive” is the motto for today. People are very amenable to you right now.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Take time to pamper yourself. Do what you can to invest in your self-care.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your romantic life may be abuzz today, especially if you’re open to putting yourself out there. Your self-confidence is very attractive. Just believe in yourself, and you can do anything.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It’s probably best for you to take it easy today. Get some extra rest or call it an early night. Refill your cup.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You could stumble on an opportunity through social media or someone you know. If you’re looking to make new friends or connections, it should be easy.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Is there a promotion or a better paying position in the works for you? Perhaps it’s time to give yourself a pat on the back for how hard you’ve been working.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re full of passion and lots of energy. You have a way of lifting the vibe and putting smiles on faces no matter where you are. You’re an adventurer. It’s important for you to explore and experience as much as you can. You’re a big-picture person. You can always spot an opportunity or the potential for something great. You make your own path — you don’t follow others. You’re versatile and inventive. Taking risks comes very easily to you. This year encourages you to keep an open mind and an open heart. There are lots of exciting things on the way.
© 2023 King Features Syndicate, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.