JCRC to Hold ‘United for Ukraine: A Night of Ukrainian Culture’
YOUNGSTOWN – The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, as part of its year-long Israel 75 celebration, is holding a fundraiser for Ukraine.
“United for Ukraine: A Night of Ukrainian Culture” will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane.
Participants will enjoy Ukrainian food, music, and discussion. Andrii Isakov and Li Wang will perform.
Ukrainian-born, award-winning violinist Andrii Isakov has succeeded in over ten competitions, earning first and second prizes in several. He appeared as a featured soloist with prestigious ensembles at the international level and currently serves as a faculty of violin at the Cremona International Music Academy and Festival, teaching assistant at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and violin faculty at Starling Preparatory String Project. Andrii is the artistic director of Fiorito International Music Festival. He is a doctoral candidate at CCM, University of Cincinnati.
Born in China, Inner Mongolia, pianist Li Wang has established herself as a passionate, sensitive, and mature pianist. She is pursuing a Doctor of Music Art degree at the University of Cincinnati. Prior to this, she received the artist diploma at the University of Cincinnati, a Master of Music degree at Roosevelt University, and a Bachelor degree at Central Conservatory of Music (Beijing). As a soloist, she has performed in major concert halls in China, the United States, and Europe. She is the winner of various national and international piano competitions. In addition to her solo performances, she is an active chamber musician.
The cost is $36 per person or $200 for a table of six. Registration is required by Feb. 6. Visit.jewishyounstown.org/israel75 to register. All proceeds benefit the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund of The Jewish Federations of North America.
The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation represents the Jewish communities of Mahoning and Trumbull Counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence Counties in Pennsylvania to safeguard the rights of Jews here, in Israel, and around the world. In 2023, it’s celebrating the founding of the State of Israel 75 years ago with a variety of programming. Visit jewishyoungstown.org to learn more.
