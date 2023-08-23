HERMITAGE — Get ready to rock to the iconic tunes of Bruce Springsteen as part of Buhl Park’s Summer Concert Series presents “Jersey The Band – A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen.”
The park’s picturesque outdoor stage will set the scene for an unforgettable evening of music, food, and community, according to a press release.
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Buhl Park Performing Arts Center in Hermitage.
Known for their incredible musical talent and undeniable stage presence, “Jersey The Band” captures the essence of The Boss’s anthems, ballads, and timeless hits.
This outdoor concert is free and open to the public.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and their dancing shoes. The Park’s Cabin Café will sell food and drinks, and The Buzzard Box will also be on site selling roasted chicken dinners.
”We are thrilled to bring the energy and passion of Bruce Springsteen’s music to Buhl Park,” said Julie Eckenrod, Buhl Park director of arts and communications.
”This concert is a celebration of community and the universal power of music to bring people together. Whether you’re a die-hard Springsteen fan or just looking for a great time, this concert is for everyone.”
