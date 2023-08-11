How long did it take you to obtain your driver’s license from the moment you hit legal driving age?
A few months? A year?
And how many times did you have to take the driving exam?
Once? Twice, perhaps?
I won’t say how many times I took the test, but if it slips, it slips.
For 3 years, I was in the most awkward of positions in the realm of adulting. I had managed to finish high school, earn an associate’s degree in business, go through four jobs, and be born again before acquiring that vital piece of plastic.
This was due in part to the lack of a consistent figure who could take me out for practice on a regular basis.
I was not without help, though. I’d like to thank some of my dear friends who gave up time to practice with me.
My grandmother was never comfortable letting me drive her around; I think this had to do with her sons’ being absolute menaces as youngsters.
Marc, you’re like a cool uncle to me; Thanks for entrusting me with your luxurious pickup. I’ll make sure to follow your advice and drive faster when there are no cops around.
Billy, you’ve been a true pal and have done a lot for my grandmother. I’m honored to be one of the few living people allowed to drive your car.
Randy, I’m sorry for causing your phone to fly from the dashboard and hit you in the face when I backed onto that curb at LindenPointe. I understand why we never went out again.
Uncle Mike, I’m sorry for making you scream at me that one morning on Dock street, albeit totally warranted. The whole time I was imagining you wearing a frilly pink apron.
Sue, I appreciate your trusting me enough to navigate the Sheetz parking lot at rush hour. Please try to make better choices in the future.
One last person I want to thank is my grandfather. As it would happen, he’s the sleeper cell of driving instructors, with his activation phrase being: “Wanna do lunch?”
He has a 40-year career of safe driving with multiple trucking companies. He reinvented defensive driving. He spent years teaching other truckers his techniques.
All along, he was sitting at home watching “Longmire” while I was making calls, hoping someone would take me out for practice.
Needless to say, we ate well together.
The day I took him out to the church to practice not hitting cones was the same day my test proctor reluctantly gave me my ticket to freedom. After I executed a flawless parallel-park, it was smooth sailing.
When I was given my plastic manifestation of manhood, I suddenly realized that I was missing four things: wheels.
I had been saving for a car for years and could afford a decent beater; nothing fancy. So long as I could see over the dash without assistance from a booster seat, I would be happy.
A day passed and I had already been on the interwebs looking for local scoundrels selling their totally totaled hoopties. A few of them caught my eye, but the prices seemed too good to be true. (A 2012 Ford Escape for $1,000? Does that include the engine?)
I honestly felt more comfortable going to a dealership, but that’s much too pricey for a young person trying to establish himself.
I wanted to have a car and afford food at the same time; I understand that in this economy that’s a big ask.
The Monday following my great achievement, I received a phone call as I settled in at work. A man that I was acquainted with but didn’t know well, Dr. James, called to inform me that his daughter was moving to Europe.
Why was this important? As it turned out, she wasn’t taking her 2005 Honda CRV with her; Doc was giving it to me.
Giving.
I was at a loss for words and could only thank him. God was once again fulfilling a need right before my eyes, in his own timing. I totally got Proverbs 3:5’d.
Still think this was short of miraculous? A few days before, without my knowing, my grandmother’s friend Bob also offered to give me his car, no strings attached. The vehicle was even registered in Ohio, so my sister (who’s an Ohioan) got that one.
When she caught wind of her new chariot, she was kinda shocked.
“I was kinda shocked,” she said in an interview.
Fortunately, I never had to steal anything. All I needed was given to me, albeit at times I didn’t agree with. I believe that the years of practicing and exam failures have made me into a very safe driver, on par with any old woman who holds up traffic by going too slow.
I was right not to rush into the wacky world of driving. Things have a way of working out, kids!
Five times. I took the test five times.
Ecclesiastes 3:1
JOEY GARCIA Jr. is a copy editor and page designer at The Herald. Follow Joey on Instagram: @joeyg_art_cia2.0
