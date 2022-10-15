HERMITAGE – Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools Chief Executive Pete Iacino, presented a plaque to dedicate the Kennedy Catholic Middle School and St John Paul II Elementary School art rooms in memory of Albert Puntureri.
Puntureri’s children, art teacher Tricia Coates and her husband, Trey, and Michael Puntureri, along with Janet Halicki, Janet Taylor, and Vince Cardamon attended the event.
The plaque reads: “This room is dedicated to the memory of philanthropist, Mr. Albert Puntureri for his gracious support of Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools. Through his continued generosity, KCFS was able to provide subsidized education to countless students. During his life, Al chose to be an anonymous benefactor. The Kennedy Family would like to show our gratitude as he rests in God‘s peace.”
