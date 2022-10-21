Keystone Blind Association recently celebrated White Cane Day, which is nationally recognized annually on Oct. 15, with a presentation of information regarding the significance of the white cane as a symbol of the visually impaired or blind individual’s independence and White Cane Law.
Information was shared about various eye diseases and a demonstration was presented with a human guide on how one uses a white cane.
White Cane Safety Day was proclaimed in 1964 by then President Lyndon B. Johnson. The original purpose was to promote courtesy and special consideration to blind individuals navigating America's streets and roadways.
Over time, White Cane Safety Day evolved to celebrate and focus on the self-sufficiency and independence of the blind and visually impaired.
White Cane Law states, in part, that drivers must yield right-of-way to blind or partially blind pedestrians using a guide dog or carrying a white or metallic cane; deaf or hearing impaired pedestrian using a guide dog; and mobility impaired person using a manual or motorized wheelchair, scooter, crutches, or cane. Violators of the law will be assessed three points against their driver's license.
Keystone Blind Association is located at 3056 E. State St., Hermitage, 312 Chestnut St., Meadville, and at 1429 N. Butler Road, Suite 3, New Castle.
For a full description of services offered, call 724-347-5501, email kba@keystoneblind.org, or visit www.keystoneblind.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.