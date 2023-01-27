KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Hermitage Hermitage School District will accept online registration requests for kindergarten starting Wednesday (2-1-23). This is for the 2023-2024 school year.
Registration information may be found on the district website at www.hermitage.k12.pa.us. Click on “offices” and then “student registration.”
Forms that will be needed uploaded include state birth certificate, immunization record, proof of guardianship if not natural parent, and proof of residence, which can include a deed, lease, two current utility bills or a property tax bill.
Kindergarten screening will be March 8 and 9 by appointment only.
Anyone without access to a computer should contact the central office at 724-981-8750, ext. 6000, to schedule an appointment.
In order to register, the child must be five years old on or before Sept. 1. 2023.
BrookfieldTo enroll a child into kindergarten at Brookfield Local Schools, these steps must be completed before coming in for registration:
1. Go to the OneView Parent Portal and complete an online enrollment form with the child’s information. The website is on the school district website at www.brookfield.k12.oh.us. and scroll down on the right hand side to “OneView Portal” (in a blue box). Click on the link below the box.
Parents of Brookfield students can use their login information and then click on “Register a New Student(s)”
2. When OneView registration is complete, parents must provide these required documents to register their child:
• Original birth certificate with raised seal
• Immunization records
• Two proofs of residency (electric bill, gas bill, cable bill, water bill, mortgage statement, any service or utility tied to your home). Residents who do not have a bill in their name, due to rental or staying with a family member, have to complete a residency affidavit on the One View website. The form is also available by request.
• Custody paperwork/orders of protection/any legal documents pertaining to custody with the most recent court order and judge’s signature (if applicable)
• Copy of parent(s)/guardian(s) driver’s license with address matching student’s residence
• Any IEP information (if applicable)
Registration for Brookfield/Masury children who will be five years old by Aug. 1, 2023, will be held at Brookfield Elementary School, 614 Bedford Road S.E., Brookfield, on these dates by appointment only:
• March 7: 9 a.m. to noon; 1 to 6 p.m.
• March 8: 9 a.m. to noon; 1 to 6 p.m.
Call Barb Simon, elementary secretary, at 330-619-5240 with questions or to schedule an appointment. If possible, only one parent/guardian should be at registration.
