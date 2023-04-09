SHARON – “Dead boys are not desirable,” read the chilling words in a handwritten ransom note received by the family of 8-year-old Billy Whitla after a stranger whisked him away from the East Ward School in Sharon on a spring morning in 1909.
Billy was the son of a prominent Sharon attorney and nephew of industrialist Frank H. Buhl, and the kidnapping set off a frantic, nationwide search for the boy. The story made the front pages of hundreds of newspapers across the country.
The Sharon Historical Society is revisiting the kidnapping Thursday with a special lecture and release party for its reprint of a 1909 true-crime book about the kidnapping, “The Kidnaping of Billy Whitla” by Hamilton Pearce.
The book’s updated paperback edition, at nearly 300 pages, includes a new, 20-page epilogue of information and color and black-and-white photographs chronicling the aftermath the the kidnapping, three later extortion plots against the Whitla and Buhl families, and what the fates held for Billy, his family, and the perpetrators.
Taylor Galaska, president of the historial society, will give the talk about the case.
The Whitla kidnapping preceded by 23 years the other notorious child abduction of 20th century, the kidnapping of famed aviator Charles Lindberg’s son, in 1932. In fact, the two kidnappings crossed paths: Lindberg actually contacted the Whitla family for advice.
While the Lindberg baby was never seen alive again, Billy Whitla was returned safely to his family in less than a week. After the father delivered a $10,000 ransom, Billy was released unharmed and put on a streetcar in Cleveland, where he was reunited with his father at the city’s Hollenden Hotel.
The kidnappers, James and Helen Boyle, were arrested in Cleveland the next day while on a drunken spree in a saloon, Mrs. Boyle was carrying $9,790 of the cash hidden in her clothing. James Boyle was given a life sentence and died in prison in the 11th year of his incarceration, while his wife was paroled a decade into her 25-year sentence. William Whitla grew up to become a lawyer like his father but died of pneumonia in 1932, at the young age of 31.
The free lecture, which is open to the public and does not require reservations or tickets, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Armory for the Arts (the former Julia F. Buhl Girls Club), 49 S. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Enter from the upper doors off Grace Place.
“The Kidnaping of Billy Whitla” will be for sale for $25 before and after the lecture and online, along with the society’s myriad other publications, at SharonHistoricalSociety.com.
