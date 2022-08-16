Civil War re-enactor Patrick Emig led a dinner theater presentation, “Civil War Medicine and Surgery,” at Peter Allen Inn and Event Center in Kinsman last month.
Emig —with Linda Gray and Emig’s wife, Barbara, who served as field nurses — put on a display focusing on medical and surgical equipment and procedures.
John King, who portrayed President Abraham Lincoln, also participated in the event.
The performance was produced by Living History Thru Theatrical Productions, led by Janis Rice.
