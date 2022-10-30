HERMITAGE – A local nonprofit is joining forces with a new Mercer County business to fill the bed of at least one truck with hope this holiday season.
“It started back in 2017,” development director Sarah Worthington said of the Community Food Bank of Mercer County’s Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive.
The six-week campaign, which runs from Tuesday through Dec. 16, started as “a way to revive food donations – which had dwindled over the years,” Worthington says. The drive is timed to coincide with the Hermitage Holiday Light Parade, which will vbe Nov. 19 this year.
“We sought out a location that was central to the parade route,” Worthington says.
That location turned out to be a local auto dealership that has changed hands a few times over the years. This year, the Food Bank will partner with its new owner, Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage.
“They’re new to the community,” Worthington says. “And they didn’t hesitate to support us. They’re investing a lot in the Shenango Valley, in a lot of ways.”
One of those ways, says Worthington, is by making sure the people of the valley have enough to eat. Boxes and cans of non-perishable foods can be dropped off at Diehl Chevrolet during regular business hours.
“The community is invited to come out and help us fill up the bed of this truck,” Worthington says. “If we fill up one truck, we’ll just have to try and fill up a second one.”
That’s not an unusual occurrence, Worthington says.
“It’s happened a few times, actually,” she says. “Sometimes we have cases of food stacked up in the back of the truck.”
The non-perishable grocery items most needed include pasta and pasta sauces, canned or pouched tuna, salmon or chicken, fruits in natural juices, low salt canned vegetables, fruit juices, peanut butter, noodles, cereal, crackers, personal hygiene items.
Despite a drop in donations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, “last year saw a significant increase from 2019,” Worthington said. “We always see an increase in people needing food assistance during the holidays, and this is a very important food drive, because it allows us to meet that need.”
Despite fewer donations, the food drive went on as scheduled during the years of the pandemic, says Worthington, because “food insecurity certainly didn’t decrease during COVID. If anything the opposite was true.”
This year’s drive will kick off with a ribbon-cutting at Diehl Chevrolet at noon Tuesday.
