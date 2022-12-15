Local toastmaster sweeps two contests

Youngstown Executive Toastmasters 408 held its Table Topics and International Speech club contests on Dec. 5 in Boardman, Ohio.
Debbie Larson, Struthers, a seven-year Executive 408 Toastmaster member, made a clean sweep by placing first place in both contests. She was emotional about the wins, “There were so many good speeches. My fellow contestant, his speech was so moving and so impactful. It really was a complete shock. I did my best. I was smiling as big as I could. I was surprised and it is a honor.”
For the international speech contest, each contestant presents a prepared five to seven minute speech for an audience and judges.
Gregg Riddle, Executive 408 president, talks about the contest, “We had a lot of fun and had a very effective contest. I want thank the participants and I really appreciate them putting themselves out there.”
In the table topics contest, the contestants have one to two minutes to speak to a question that they don’t know beforehand.
Noel Powers, Warren, a first-time contestant who came in third place explains why she participated in the Table Topics contest, “I felt like the weekly meetings prepared me for the impromptu nature of the discussion and the positive environment made me step up as a new member.” Powers has been a Toastmaster for only four months.
Jason Stewart placed second in table topics.
Larson reflects on her Toastmaster journey, “Just remembering those early days is really humbling in this moment like this. I remember walking in the door not knowing what I was getting into.”
For information about Executive 408, visit http://www.speakingclub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.