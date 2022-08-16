GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – Brian J. McIntyre of Jackson Center has been recognized by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association for 24 years of safe, accident-free driving of a commercial tractor-trailer.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program recognizes and rewards OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based upon the number of years the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is the national trade association representing the interests of small-business trucking professionals and professional truck drivers. OOIDA was established in 1973 and is headquartered in the greater Kansas City, Mo. area. The Association has more than 150,000 members from all 50 states and Canada.
