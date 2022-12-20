Local Wreaths Across America group honors deceased veterans

The Pymatuning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the 5th Annual Wreaths across America ceremony and wreath laying event Dec. 17 at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage.
Wreaths across America is a non-profit organization that remembers deceased veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.
WAA serves year long to fulfill its mission and coordinates one Saturday in December to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves. This year, WAA shipped wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery and 3,400 other locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.
This year’s local event featured Bradley Alan, Mercer County director of Veterans Affairs, as master of ceremonies; members of the Wheatland American Legion Post 432 & WM VFW 6233 presented the colors; Cindy Cox, retired Air Force master sergeant; Elizabeth Matejka, master sergeant, Army Reserves, laid the ceremonial wreaths; and Jade Zyvonoski of Boy Scout Troop 3 played taps.
The Pymatuning Chapter DAR received 487 wreaths to lay on veterans’ graves in Morefield Cemetery this year, not enough to cover all of the approximate 500 veterans laid to rest there, but more than twice the number of wreaths laid in their first event in 2018.
Wreaths may be sponsored anytime throughout the year at $15 each. Anyone interested in participating in the local event, can sponsor wreaths through the WAA website through the Pymatuning Chapter DAR Sponsorship Group.
From now until Jan. 15, 2023, the Pymatuning Chapter will receive one free wreath to lay at Morefield Cemetery for each wreath sponsored through the group.
