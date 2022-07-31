HERMITAGE – South Pymatuning Township resident Don Morrow was disappointed when he learned that State Rep. Mark Longietti would not seek re-election.
“I told him, you can’t leave,” Morrow says, laughing. “You’re the only Democrat that doesn’t scare me!”
Barbara Morrow echoed her husband’s sentiment.
“We’re a mixed marriage — he’s a D and I’m an R,” she says, a state of affairs her husband insists makes for “a rather interesting dinner conversation.”
“But I never have voted a straight party line — I vote for the man or woman who will best represent our community,” Barbara says. “When I learned Mark was running, I said this is who we need, whether you’re a D or an R.”
Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, received a round of applause when he stood up to speak Thursday evening at a dinner held to thank his long-time supporters and support the candidacy of Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, the Democratic nominee for the seat Longietti holds until Nov. 30.
“You done good!” Don Morrow shouted, an opinion shared by many the small outdoor venue.
McGonigle faces state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, in the Nov. 8 general election. Realignment after the 2020 U.S. Census placed Wentling's home into the 7th District.
When McGonigle stepped up a few minutes later and asked for another show of appreciation for his predecessor, the outgoing representative received a standing ovation.
The ‘political part’
“When you come to a politician’s event, you know they’re gonna talk politics at some point,” Longietti said as he first took the stage. “Sorry I couldn’t spare you that.”
Longietti briefly touched on his reasons for not seeking election to another term.
“I’m not a big fan of term limits, but I’m also not a fan of staying too long,” he said. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into this job because I love this community. I couldn’t have done it without your votes, your prayers, and your kind words over the years.”
After recognizing his wife, his mother, and his staff for their support, and asking any fellow elected officials present to stand for a round of applause, Longietti, minority chair of the state House's Education Committee, outlined what he believes are the stakes of the upcoming election, citing redistricting concerns, lack of funding for education, and what he sees as the “extreme views” of many legislators, including fellow state representative Wentling.
Wentling is “one of about 20 folks” who voted to take money away from Sharon and Farrell school districts and Penn State Shenango in Sharon, according to Longietti.
The eight-term representative was referring to Wentling's support for a voucher program for private and religious schools, which he said would take money from public schools, and his vote against funding for state-related universities, a category that includes the Penn State system.
“If that money goes away, Penn State Shenango is on the chopping block,” Longietti said. “That’s a big part of the city of Sharon and a big part of our future.”
Wentling is “one of 20 legislators who voted no — that doesn’t make sense,” Longietti said. “It’s extreme.”
‘It’s a big responsibility’
Tim McGonigle talked about his own desire to take over Longietti’s seat.
“I didn’t realize it, but I’ve been preparing for this my entire life,” McGonigle said, citing his years as an EMT and funeral director with his family's McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory and McGonigle Ambulance Service.
Serving Pennsylvania’s 7th House District is “a big responsibility,” McGonigle said. “But I’m up to it.”
McGonigle cited increasing political divisiveness in the post-Trump era as an obstacle Pennsylvania’s elected officials must work to overcome.
“We’ve got a lot of anger and a lot of hate, and we’ve gotta get that stopped,” he said. “We can’t get anything done if we can’t bring people together. If we can’t sit down and have a discussion, that’s a problem.”
Longietti gave McGonigle a strong endorsement.
“When I decided I wasn’t going to run, my first call was to Tim McGonigle,” he said. “I said, I wanna ask you to run and fill this seat, and I’m so glad he made the decision to do that, because he’s the right person for this job. I can say that unequivocally.”
McGonigle expressed gratitude for Longietti’s support.
“That’s one heck of an endorsement,” he said. “How could I lose?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.