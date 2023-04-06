Two culinary students of LTI in Hermitage recently took home two prestigious awards at the 13th Annual Chili, Chowder, and Soup Cookoff hosted by the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce.
The competition in March brought together some of the most talented chefs and culinary students from the region, all vying for the coveted titles of Best Soup and Most Creative Chili.
Despite the tough competition, LTI's culinary students emerged as winners, impressing the judges with their Red Pozole and Homestyle Beer Chili.
Red Pozole is a traditional Mexican soup made with pork, hominy, and a variety of spices. The students added their own twist by smoking the pork for their soup, and wowed the judges with bold flavors and perfect texture.
Meanwhile, the Homestyle Beer Chili, made with ground beef, tomatoes, kidney beans, and a generous splash of beer, stood out for its unique combination of flavors and creative use of ingredients. To take it to the next level, the students topped the chili with chili braised beef and fresh cornbread.
The LTI culinary team was understandably thrilled with their victory. "We put a lot of hard work and effort into creating these dishes, so it feels great to have them recognized," said culinary student Emiley Schultz, who helped prepare the Red Pozole. "We wanted to make something that was both delicious and authentic, so we drew on our own experiences and cultural backgrounds to create something truly special."
For the LTI culinary students, the awards are a testament to their passion and dedication to the culinary arts. "We love cooking and experimenting with different ingredients and techniques, so it's an honor to be recognized for something that we're so passionate about," said culinary student Tiffany Arnoto, who helped prepare the Homestyle Beer Chili. "We're excited to see where this takes us in the future."
Overall, the 13th Annual Chili, Chowder, and Soup Cookoff was a resounding success, showcasing the culinary talents of some of the best chefs and students in the region. For the LTI culinary team, it was a particularly memorable experience, as they demonstrated their skills and creativity to the delight of the judges and spectators alike.
