SHARON - Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon, will host a monthly pop up food hall, with the next pop-up from noon to 6 p.m. March 22.
Chefs will be featured at this event from Elephant #8 Thai Restaurant, Julians, and Flava, as well as Mike Blaurock!
Julians in downtown Meadville has been in business for more than 20 years, starting as a coffee shop and growing to a full American restaurant offering quality unique food with a huge array of variety. DJ and Kalli York have been the owners since May of 2014 and have strived to continue growth and creativity. Their goal is to always present delicious dishes that are desired by customers using quality products and always giving great service with friendly smiles along with contributing to the downtown community and surrounding areas in as many ways as possible. Julians offers a very wide variety of food stemming from croissant sandwiches to big delicious fresh patty burgers, wraps, salads to uniquely created dinner entrees, healthy options including keto, paleo, and vegetarian to locally made desserts and more. They are very excited to join the Sharon community and build their Julians family at this second location. They aim to be open in May of 2023 and are actively getting the ball rolling.
Michael Blaurock grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Ursuline High School and YSU. He recently moved back to the area, more specifically Hermitage, PA. His father came to the United States in 1956 from Germany and became a US citizen. His dad loved to cook, he brought traditional German recipes that their family enjoyed regularly. One of their favorites was his original German Bratwurst made from fresh ingredients. Mike has carried on this tradition with my family and friends. His vision is to share these delights with others. He has had multiple experiences in restaurants and owned a restaurant business in the past. With the help of Laurel Technical Institute, Mike plans on experimenting with a traditional German restaurant concept. His end goal is to establish a small venue or food truck business.
Flava is a small business out of Brookfield Ohio founded and operated by three single moms working to get their own food truck chain. Flava serves authentic Mexican birria tacos with chicken or beef and Mexican street corn. They also offer other authentic Mexican entrées with a full menu. Flava can provide all catering needs which do not have to include Mexican food.
Sawadee Kha (Hello) - Elephant #8 Thai Restaurant will present authentic Thai food in small portions with a big taste. Owner Nina Gold plans on opening her newest location on 52 N. Sharpsville Ave. in Sharon in the summer of 2023 but wants to show the style of Thai food to the area. "Learning how to cook is a part of our culture that my mother taught me and she inspired me to open my own Thai Restaurant," she said. "I hope that you will see and taste our passion and love for bringing people together through food." Elephant #8 Thai food will range from stir-fried noodles, traditional Thai curry, and specialties such as crispy duck.
Tickets are $5 for a half portion of food and $10 for a full portion at any of the booths. To taste at each booth, separate tickets are required.
Families and businesses alike are encouraged to dine at LTI's monthly pop-ups.
