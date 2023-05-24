Pennsylvania Tent #23 – Madaleine Gilbert, of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, recently held a centennial celebration at Tara – A Country Inn, in Clark. Thirty members and guests traveled from Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to help celebrate the occasion.
Attendees included state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-7, Hempfield Township, who presented Tent #23 with a citation. State Sen. Michele Brooks, could not attend. She sent a citation and her best wishes. National Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War President Lynne Gallaudet Dolan, sent a message saying members should all be proud of this accomplishment.
Department President Linda Kao congratulated the group and said it was the first Pennsylvania tent to reach into a second century. Members of Tents 58 and 61, and Circle 233 extended greetings.
Ruth Webster, department historian, read two Civil War poems.
After lunch, each of the sisters from Tent 23 read short biographies of their Civil War ancestors.
The biographies also published in a booklet by the Tent patriotic instructor and shared with the group, along with goodie bags.
Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a national organization which is divided into Departments (or States). Each Department is broken down further into Tents. There are 12 active tents in Pennsylvania, and Tent 23 is the oldest.
Tent 23 was established on April 11, 1923, in Sharon. The tent is named after a 13-year-old girl who was too young to take an active part in the Civil War, but she did what she could, making lint bandages and tending to the wounded. Madaleine later married and had five children, one of whom later became a mayor of Sharon.
For more information about this group, or if you think you might be a descendant of a Civil War veteran, go to www.duvcw.org or www.paduvcw.org.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.