MIDLAND, Pa. — The Henry Mancini Awards returning to celebrate excellence in high school musical theatre in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, and Mercer counties for the 29th year. This year’s in-person ceremony is 7 p.m. May 21.
A program of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center since 2014, the Mancini Awards are open to every high school producing a musical in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, and Mercer counties, and there is no cost for participation. Through a partnership with Pittsburgh CLO, the Mancinis are also a participant in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards).
The Best Actor and Best Actress Mancini Award winners will join students from across the country in NYC for 10 days of intensive training with the biggest names in theatre, culminating in the Jimmy Awards on June 26 at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway, home of Disney’s The Lion King.
The past few years, Jimmy winners, finalists, and nominees have become leading names on Broadway including Andrew Barth Feldman as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen, Renee Rapp as “Regina George” in Mean Girls, Casey Likes as “William” in Almost Famous, two time TONY nominee Eva Noblezada, and many more.
In addition to being a Jimmy Award nominee, the Mancini Best Actor and Best Actress winners will each receive the Phil Inman Best Actor/Best Actress Award Scholarship, a cash scholarship used in pursuit of their arts education. The scholarship, awarded through the Beaver County Foundation in thanks to a generous donation from Donald and Carol Inman, was made in memory of Mr. Phil Inman. Mr. Inman was the first in the region to direct musicals at the high school level.
This year, 30 Mancini Awards will be granted across multiple budget levels and multiple categories. The adjudication process is carried out by a panel of esteemed judges assigned to each budget category who will adjudicate all productions within their given budget category. All Awards will be adjudicated in separate budget categories, with the exception of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Student Orchestra, which are not limited by budget or category.
The Mancinis culminate in a Tony-style awards show at Lincoln Park, jam-packed with performances by participating students. “This area is so rich with talent at the high school level,” says Mancini Awards Coordinator Leanne Nagle. “The Mancinis give schools an unparalleled opportunity to perform and share their talent with our region. As we head into the program’s 30th year next year, we are thrilled to celebrate all the hard work that goes into high school musical productions.
