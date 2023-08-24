MARRIAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Patrick W. Wiley and Caitlin Joyce McLean of Meadville.
Daniel Patrick McEvoy and Christie Ann Gallant of Sharon.
Glen Robert Thomas and Nicole Amber Baker of Pulaski.
Joseph Mark Parker and Nicole Marie Buchanan of Greenville.
John Edward Collenette and Donna Nell Vigus of Greenville.
Brian L. Harnett and Julie A. Kilgore of Greenville.
Jermaine Morton and Katrina Louise Johnson of Sharon.
Joshua Dean Smith and Aubriana Lynn Thomas of Hermitage.
Jason Daniel Bika of Hubbard, Ohio, and Sarah Louise Eisnaugle of Niles, Ohio.
Joshua David Euard and Christie Dixie of Greenville.
Jerome D. McCue of Elton, Pa., and Beth Ann Grundy of West Middlesex.
Shane Matthew Schleifer and Michaela Ann Eakin of Utica, Pa.
Mathew James Rodemoyer of Greenville and Yingwen Zhang of Toronto, Canada.
John Gregory Bucknell of Cortland, Ohio, and Anna Judith Rose P. Carpenter of Sharon.
Daniel Andrew Redfoot and Wendy Jean Gursky of Transfer.
Max Lawrence Hamilton and Macey Rae Redmond of Mercer.
John Charles McNeely and Rebecca Lynn Klink of Jamestown.
Tyler Ross Hill and Kelsie Le Okon of West Middlesex.
Michael Raymond Kelly and Alexandra Marie Hudson of Hermitage.
Darin Jeffrey Gearhart and Jenna Nicole Burchfield of Hadley.
Derek James Giovengo and Molly Lynne Stonebraker of Mercer.
Joseph William Buck and Renee Lynn Fletcher of Clarks Mills.
Daniel Robert Lauer and Caroline Grace Dudt of Grove City.
Timothy Michael Dougherty and Rory Macienzie McMillan of Slippery Rock.
Matthew Ryan Granger and Emily Angelica Sackett of Youngstown, Ohio.
Donald Eugene Sharbutt, Jr., and Melissa Ann Trump of Sharon.
Timothy Dell, Jr., and Renée Marie Dutton of Salem, Ohio.
Jonathan Perry Patterson and Sarah Elizabeth Bonzo of Stoneboro.
Bryer Clinton Wentling of Greenville and Morgan Rénea Gander of Sandy Lake.
Eddie Gerald Summerlin and Courtney Rae Weimerskir of Sharon.
Lawrence Patrick Garono of Hubbard, Ohio, and Deborah Ann Sterrett of Grove City.
Richard Jordan Chess of Hadley and Tonya Marie Cornman of Greenville.
Mark C. Hall of Fredonia and Brandy Marie DiClaudio of Greenville.
Kimberly Mae Belisky of Greenville and Leeann Elizabeth Reynolds of Seagertown, Pa.
Ryan Michael Junk and Kayla Marie Crawford of Jamestown.
Ryan Matthew Nickleson and Cassandra Leann Smith of Sharon.
Bruce Guy Birkner and Laura Ann Shirey of Greenville.
Joseph Maxwell Rahn and Kieran Taylor Zajac of Sharon.
William Drew Scott Hicks and Destiny M. Cole of Hermitage.
Andrew Lee Frishkorn and Tyler Alyssa Stovall of Mercer.
Norman L. Schlabach of Emlenton, Pa., and Barbara B. Troyer of Harrisville.
Gerard Russell Richardson of Pittsburgh and Diane T. Hewitt of Hermitage.
Shane Barrington Parson of Hermitage and Johnna McKenzie Greenburg of West Middlesex.
Christopher Lewis Bernadella and Taylor Nicole Price of Warren, Ohio.
William John Ringer of Fredonia and Jamie Francis Mausser of Hubbard, Ohio.
Patrick Jason Connelly and Nicole Lynn Cheney of Sharon.
Joseph Ryan Emerich and Janeen Marie Yerskey of Hermitage.
Joseph Markus Chamberlain and Wendy Faith Jarrell of Transfer.
