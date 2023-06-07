MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Wayne A. Mullet, 26, Greenville, and Twila Renae Shrock, 18, Hadley.
Scott Archer Brownell, 27, and Ottmueller Aria Izabella, 27, Mercer.
Dominic Robert Hummell, 20, and Delaney Ryanne Dick, 19, New Wilmington.
Zachary P. Panak, 33, and Xandra Jean Ale Hutz, 26, Masury, Ohio.
Noah Fred Toy, 22, and Julia Danielle Langietti, 23, Greenville.
Tait Michael Lafont, 20, Golden Meadow, La., and Aleana Ruth Smiley, 21, Volant.
Caleb Joshua Barber, 21, Frewsburg, N.Y., and Sydney Grace Hanson, 22, Ellwood City.
Casey Grant Robert Biddle, 37, and Heather K. Bean, 33, Papillon, Neb.
Michael Joseph Bontempo, 40, Bethel Park, Pa., and Teresa Leigh Joiner, 41, Greenville.
Charles Blaine Rice, 64, and Nicolene Elizabeth Cole, 66, Warren, Ohio.
Jeremi Alexander Casella, 28, and Caitlin Theresa O’Reilly, 36, Greenville.
Cody Paul McGee, 27, and Samantha Marie Wright, 26, Grove City.
Cogan Jacob Warther, 27, Streetsboro, Ohio, and Gina Marie Depasquale, 27, Hubbard, Ohio.
David Alexander McChesney, 26, and Cassidy Lynn Fritz, 27, Greenville.
Atlee Hostetler, 28, and Lorene Schwartz, 24, Greenville.
Jessica Louise Stanick, 26, and Rachel Marie Meglich, 23, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
