MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Trey Anthony Coursey and Dayna Rose-Maxine Janscar of Greenville.
Christopher Joseph Marks and Nicholle Kristyn Beatty of Transfer.
Henry Louis Peterson-Banks, Jr., and Casey Lynn Pease of Sharon.
James Randall Webb, Jr., and Sylvia Marae Uhrin of Sharpsville.
Cade David Adams and Kaitlan Jeanette Rose Myers of Sharon.
Kirk William Lengacher of Transfer and Rebecca S. Coursen of Fowler, Ohio.
Travis Allen Litwiler of Sharon and Victoria Elaine Attaway of Farrell.
Bradlee Robert Hayes and Holly Franal Natale of Hermitage.
Daniel E. Allen and Amanda Rae Hodge of Slippery Rock.
Devon Bontrager and Mary J. Miller of Stoneboro.
Joel S. Meyers and Donna Marie Vigus of Transfer.
Michael Alton Cushman and Candace Day Norment of Greenville.
James P. Jones II and Kimberly Kae Poston of Transfer.
