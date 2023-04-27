MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Michael Robert Campbell and Taryn Marie Klein of Cranberry Township.
Brian Charles Anderson of New Castle and Katelynn Nicole Merchant of West Middlesex.
Kyle James Foster and Brittany Lynn Vallely of Grove City.
Russell James Henry and Pamela Kay Vath of Hermitage.
Nathan Michael Martin of Hermitage and Elizabeth Grace Higgins of Parker, Colo.
Andrew Robert Nash and Maria Lynn Distasi of Norwich Conn.
Jason Hawthorne and Jessica Marie Pawluk of Sharon.
Chad Michael Branca and Sophie Michelle Dixon of Sharpsville.
Tyler James Ashcraft and Brittany Mychael Weyant of Sharon.
Nicholas Andrew Filer and Autumn Mackenzie Coryea of Grove City.
James Reigelman Loughan and Carey Renee Booth of Greenville.
James David Richards and Theresa Louise Tolonie of Sharon.
