MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:

» Wayne Anthony McFarlane and Jessica Lynn Zuschlag of Greenville

» Stephen William Hoover and Kimberly Ann Weatherholt of Hermitage

» Jacob Kurtz and Nancy Yoder of New Wilmington

» David Andrew Swartz and Victoria Lynn Stevenson of Sharon

» Carmen Cinicola and Emily Cathrine Shaffer of Hermitage

» Randy Scott Dressler, Jr., and Krystal Ann Foster of Mercer

