MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
• Mose D. Byler and Katie A. Hostetler of New Wilmington.
• Devonte Michael Evans and Shuarri Nicolette Pierce of Sharon.
• Benjamin J. Miller and Malinda S. Yoder of New Wilmington.
• Spencer Reed Duffee and Tamara P. Hummel of West Middlesex.
• Brandon Michael Williams and Megan Victoria Devito of Hermitage.
• Joseph Mario Macri and Nicole Renee Williamson of Mercer.
• Gregory Michael Park of New Castle and Elizabeth Jane Cowan of Slippery Rock.
• Logan Tyler Ellsworth and Cassady Jane Althea Santana Eckelberger of Grove City.
• Niels Bjorn Jorgensen of New Wilmington and Christen Marie Whalen of Hermitage.
• Eli C. Byler and Rachel J. Byler of New Wilmington.
• Ellis Howard MacSporran of Pulaski and Mary Lee Lawson of Greenville.
• Gary Lee Blair, Jr., and Shonna Marie Norcross of Jackson Center.
• Joseph David Phillips and Abagail Rae Nilles of Mercer.
• Jack William O'Donnell and Megan Elizabeth Walters of Sharon.
• Kelden Trent Del Vecchio and Sabrina Kay Evans of Hermitage.
• Gary Lee Klaric of Mercer and Barbabr Jo Klaric of Hermitage.
• Gary Frank Klaric and Tonia Paula Arch of Alpharetta, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.