MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:

• Mose D. Byler and Katie A. Hostetler of New Wilmington.

•  Devonte Michael Evans and Shuarri Nicolette Pierce of Sharon.

• Benjamin J. Miller and Malinda S. Yoder of New Wilmington.

• Spencer Reed Duffee and Tamara P. Hummel of West Middlesex.

• Brandon Michael Williams and Megan Victoria Devito of Hermitage.

• Joseph Mario Macri and Nicole Renee Williamson of Mercer.

• Gregory Michael Park of New Castle and Elizabeth Jane Cowan of Slippery Rock.

• Logan Tyler Ellsworth and Cassady Jane Althea Santana Eckelberger of Grove City.

• Niels Bjorn Jorgensen of New Wilmington and Christen Marie Whalen of Hermitage.

• Eli C. Byler and Rachel J. Byler of New Wilmington.

• Ellis Howard MacSporran of Pulaski and Mary Lee Lawson of Greenville.

• Gary Lee Blair, Jr., and Shonna Marie Norcross of Jackson Center.

• Joseph David Phillips and Abagail Rae Nilles of Mercer.

• Jack William O'Donnell and Megan Elizabeth Walters of Sharon.

• Kelden Trent Del Vecchio and Sabrina Kay Evans of Hermitage.

• Gary Lee Klaric of Mercer and Barbabr Jo Klaric of Hermitage.

• Gary Frank Klaric and Tonia Paula Arch of Alpharetta, Ga.

