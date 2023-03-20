MARRIAGES

The following couples have applied for a marriage license in Mercer County:

  • Jessica Joice Szugye and Ashley Marie Stablein of Stoneboro.
  • David A. Byler and Leah M. Byler of New Wilmington.
  • Phillip Bertelli and Stephanie Lynn Palmer of Volant.
  • Brayden Lonnie Cogswell and Stephanie Michelle Rosine of Sharpsville.
  • Michael Jay Bolteon and Stephanie Lee Suslow of Cleveland.
  • Benjamin Beman Nething of Rootstown, Ohio, and Margeaux Allison Perkins of Naples, Fla.
  • Keith B. Wilson of Grove City and Pamela C. Rozman of Fairoaks, Pa.
  • Cuong Toan Ngo and Nora Hoa of Hermitage.
  • Tyler John Carless and Amy Sueann Baker of Fredonia.
  • Harold Schemira Brownlee and Nakkia Lachea Terrell Locke of Sharon.
  • Kenneth Stanley Miller and Mary A. Misinay of Sharon.
  • Brendan Conner Watson and Morgan Jo Robison of West Middlesex.
  • Robert J. Young, Jr., and Jeri L. Cimperman of Sharon.
  • Trey Anthony Coursey and Dayna Rose-Maxine Janscar of Greenville.
  • Christopher Joseph Marks and Nicholle Kristyn Beatty of Transfer.

Trending Video