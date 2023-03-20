MARRIAGES
The following couples have applied for a marriage license in Mercer County:
- Jessica Joice Szugye and Ashley Marie Stablein of Stoneboro.
- David A. Byler and Leah M. Byler of New Wilmington.
- Phillip Bertelli and Stephanie Lynn Palmer of Volant.
- Brayden Lonnie Cogswell and Stephanie Michelle Rosine of Sharpsville.
- Michael Jay Bolteon and Stephanie Lee Suslow of Cleveland.
- Benjamin Beman Nething of Rootstown, Ohio, and Margeaux Allison Perkins of Naples, Fla.
- Keith B. Wilson of Grove City and Pamela C. Rozman of Fairoaks, Pa.
- Cuong Toan Ngo and Nora Hoa of Hermitage.
- Tyler John Carless and Amy Sueann Baker of Fredonia.
- Harold Schemira Brownlee and Nakkia Lachea Terrell Locke of Sharon.
- Kenneth Stanley Miller and Mary A. Misinay of Sharon.
- Brendan Conner Watson and Morgan Jo Robison of West Middlesex.
- Robert J. Young, Jr., and Jeri L. Cimperman of Sharon.
- Trey Anthony Coursey and Dayna Rose-Maxine Janscar of Greenville.
- Christopher Joseph Marks and Nicholle Kristyn Beatty of Transfer.
