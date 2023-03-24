MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for a marriage license in Mercer County:
Jessica Joice Szugye and Ashley Marie Stablein of Stoneboro.
David A. Byler and Leah M. Byler of New Wilmington.
Phillip Bertelli and Stephanie Lynn Palmer of Volant.
Brayden Lonnie Cogswell and Stephanie Michelle Rosine of Sharpsville.
Michael Jay Bolteon and Stephanie Lee Suslow of Cleveland.
Benjamin Beman Nething of Rootstown, Ohio, and Margeaux Allison Perkins of Naples, Fla.
Keith B. Wilson of Grove City and Pamela C. Rozman of Fairoaks, Pa.
Cuong Toan Ngo and Nora Hoa of Hermitage.
Tyler John Carless and Amy Sueann Baker of Fredonia.
Harold Schemira Brownlee and Nakkia Lachea Terrell Locke of Sharon.
Kenneth Stanley Miller and Mary A. Misinay of Sharon.
