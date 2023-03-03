MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County.
Joseph David Phillips and Abagail Rae Nilles of Mercer.
Jack William O’Donnell and Megan Elizabeth Walters of Sharon.
Kelden Trent Del Vecchio and Sabrina Kay Evans of Hermitage.
Gary Lee Klaric of Mercer and Barbaba Jo Klaric of Hermitage.
Gary Frank Klaric and Tonia Paula Arch of Alpharetta, Ga.
Seth S. Byler of Volant and Dena A. Byler of New Castle.
John W. Byler and Ada L. Yoder of Mercer.
Gary Paul Brocklehurst and Jennie Ann Misinay of Greenville.
Anthony Michael Munger of Sharpsville and Kristin Renee Barber of Greenville.
John David Filer of Stoneboro and Dawn Michelle Lenkner-Yoho of Sandy Lake.
Tyrell Clifton Surles and April Lashara Young of Youngstown.
Rickey Harold Michael and Brenda Renee Hawk of Hermitage.
Samuel J. Byler of Volant and Anna E. Byler of New Wilmington.
Lance Alan Wood and Carri Lynn Donatelli of Volant.
John J. Byler and Nancy Hostetler of New Wilmington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.