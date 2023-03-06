MARRIAGE LICENSES
Logan Eric Murdoch-Downing and Brooklynn Michaela Lynk of Sandy Lake.
Franky Michael Mikulski of Hermitage and Mariah Lee Hazel of Sharon.
Nathan Allen Kuzminsky and Donovan Michael Wallace of Sharpsville.
Kenneth M. Rimer and Leah Michelle Olson of Greenville.
John S. Miller of Fredonia and Dora L. Byler of Greenville.
John E. Lapsa and Diane R. Miller of Hermitage.
Jeremy Scott McCarl and Sarah Marie Gibson of Stoneboro.
William Richard Briggs and Erin Marie Green of Grove City.
Douglas Iliff and Grace Elizabeth Robison of Greenville.
Robert Denzel Veal II and Candace Elaine Harvey of Sandy Lake.
Daniel Thornton Mikawa of Albuquerque, N.M., and Hanna Marie Belcher of Sharon.
James Robert Holliday and Angela Kathleen Thompson of Cuyahoga, Ohio.
Neal Howard Jones of Ellwood City and Bernice A. Woodson of Tarentum, Pa.
Danny R. Springer, Jr., and Jennifer Lee Burlingame of Mercer.
Matthew Scott Hoffman and Ceara Dawn Leviner of Mercer.
Nicholas Harding Sanford and Ashlynn Marie Moyer of Grove City.
Wilbur David Rucker of Mercer and Lalita Venkatsammy of Olathe, Kansas.
Joseph Michael Ross and Allison Marie Green of Hermitage.
Michael Anthony Snyder of Sharon and Tammy Lynn Young of Hermitage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.