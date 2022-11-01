MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:

» Leroy F. Byler of Emlenton, Pa., and Christina B. Fisher of Clarks Mills, Pa.

» Chadley Jay Prasky and Billy Jo Abbey Amon, both of Stoneboro

» Harvey W. Byler Jr. and Saloma J. Hostetler, both of New Wilmington

» Chase Ryan Hoffman and Melissa Renee Shoemaker, both of Cedar Park, Texas

» Richard Allen Rossi, Sr., and Tami Jo Natskakula, both of Hermitage

» Jonathan Byler and Josephine Byler, both of New Wilmington

» Jace Andrew Burger and Chloe Elizabeth Greer, both of Sharpsville

» Timothy Logan Kollman and Amelia Courtney Newberry, both of Youngstown

» Avery Jay Lintz of Cochranton, Pa., and Kendall Rae Miller of Carlton, Pa.

» Shauntel Latrice Marie Williams of Farrell and Jameka Chivaughn Dixon of Hermitage

