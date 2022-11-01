MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
» Leroy F. Byler of Emlenton, Pa., and Christina B. Fisher of Clarks Mills, Pa.
» Chadley Jay Prasky and Billy Jo Abbey Amon, both of Stoneboro
» Harvey W. Byler Jr. and Saloma J. Hostetler, both of New Wilmington
» Chase Ryan Hoffman and Melissa Renee Shoemaker, both of Cedar Park, Texas
» Richard Allen Rossi, Sr., and Tami Jo Natskakula, both of Hermitage
» Jonathan Byler and Josephine Byler, both of New Wilmington
» Jace Andrew Burger and Chloe Elizabeth Greer, both of Sharpsville
» Timothy Logan Kollman and Amelia Courtney Newberry, both of Youngstown
» Avery Jay Lintz of Cochranton, Pa., and Kendall Rae Miller of Carlton, Pa.
» Shauntel Latrice Marie Williams of Farrell and Jameka Chivaughn Dixon of Hermitage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.