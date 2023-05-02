MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Vainy Ngoc Phan and The Minh Ho of Hermitage.
Jacob Paul Plummer and Kelly Anne Bitcheno of Warren, Ohio.
Justin William McHale of Austintown, Ohio, and Kristina Marie Thomas of Mercer.
Jeffrey John Wilkerson and Diana Lynn Welch of Greenville.
Samuel J. Byler and Susan N. Troyer of Jackson Center.
Isaiah Aaron Erdman of Hubbard, Ohio, and Dakota Kate Bartholomew of Grove City.
Zachary Brendle Muhl and Alecia Suto of Grove City.
John Michael Herrmann and Patricia Ann Riffe of Hadley.
Wilbert S. Cover III and Sue Ellen Spooner of West Middlesex.
Adam Eugene May and Tabitha Lynn Beach of Greenville.
Kevin Joseph Hortert and Michelle Rae Mincer of Grove City.
Donald G. Rager, Jr., and Patricia Shay of Stoneboro.
Matthew David Gibson and Michelle Faye Goodwin of Vienna, Ohio.
Philip James Kaikis of West Middlesex and Hillary Leeann Christy of Bloomfield, Pa.
Steven Allen Smart and Alana Ann Podvasnik of Sandy Lake.
Aaron Andrew Simon of Mercer and Emma Louise Founds of Wexford, Pa.
Micah Thomas Sterrett of Malverne, N.Y., and Geneva Anne O’Bannon of Strasburg, Pa.
Steven Bruce Evanitz and Melissa Lynn Gander of Sandy Lake.
