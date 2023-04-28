MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have filed for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Jarrod Andrew Leonard and Andrea Rose Carter of Greenville.
Aaron William Savage and Michelle Lauren Clark of Mercer.
Billy Lee Sims and Doris Marlena Burks of Farrell.
Perucho Antonio Soto and Brooke Marie Miller of Grove City.
Michael Lawrence Campbell and Kim Marie Gadola of Hermitage.
Vainy Ngoc Phan and The Minh Ho of Hermitage.
Jacob Paul Plummer and Kelly Anne Bitcheno of Warren, Ohio.
Justin William McHale of Austintown, Ohio, and Kristina Marie Thomas of Mercer.
Jeffrey John Wilkerson and Diana Lynn Welch of Greenville.
Samuel J. Byler and Susan N. Troyer of Jackson Center.
Isaiah Aaron Erdman of Hubbard, Ohio, and Dakota Kate Bartholomew of Grove City.
Zachary Brendle Muhl and Alecia Suto of Grove City.
John Michael Herrmann and Patricia Ann Riffe of Hadley.
Wilbert S. Cover III and Sue Ellen Spooner of West Middlesex.
