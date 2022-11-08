MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Andrew Byler and Anna Byler, both of Mercer.
Jason Matthew Ondic and Briana Sarah Phillips.
Colombo Isidro Obregon and Balda Leidy Alexandra Navia, both of Farrell.
Rudy J. Yoder of New Wilmington and Anna L. Hostetler of Mercer.
Timothy Matthew Hamil of Union City, Pa., and Lana Raé Blakeley of Sharpsville.
Angelo J. Lomonte of Greenville and Meagan Rae Ohara of Hermitage.
Ngoan Minh Le and Phuong Thi Thu Tran, both of Hermitage.
Corey James Davey of Greenville and Alivia Maryann Houston of Mercer.
Robert Joseph Campbell and Christen Elizabeth Villareal Pascua, both of Sharon.
